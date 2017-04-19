Missing migrant activist found beaten in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A U.S. border rights activist has been found on the outskirts of Mexico City, after he sent a chilling Facebook live message saying he was stranded and people were trying to kill him.

A Mexican federal official said the person found beaten was Hugo Castro. He is a member of the migrant defence group Border Angels.

The federal prosecutors' office said Castro had suffered several contusions, and had been taken to a hospital for treatment. The office said he was in stable condition.

Castro was found after an anonymous caller tipped police he was in Tlalnepantla, just north of Mexico City.