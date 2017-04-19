Nigeria's meningitis outbreak kills 745 so far: Officials

ABUJA, Nigeria — Health officials say Nigeria's meningitis outbreak has killed at least 745 people as of Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says 8,057 suspected meningitis cases have been reported. Most have been located in the northern states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Sokoto since the disease surfaced in December.

The federal government has kicked off a nationwide vaccination campaign for millions of people, though there is a worldwide shortage for the strain, which inflames the spinal cord and brain.

Most of the victims have been children.