Nigeria suspends intel chief over $43 million cash stash

ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's president has suspended the country's intelligence chief over the recent discovery of $43 million in cash in a Lagos apartment.

A statement on Wednesday says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into how the National Intelligence Agency came to claim the money and whether any laws were broken.

The discovery of the cash in both local and foreign currencies by the country's anti-corruption commission caused a sensation in this West African nation where graft is rampant.

Wednesday's statement says Buhari has ordered the suspension of the director-general of the intelligence agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, until the investigation is complete.