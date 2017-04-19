Pennsylvania says it busted up fraudulent license plate ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's attorney general's office is charging a dozen people as part of an organized crime ring that it says made millions of dollars renting out fraudulently obtained license plates, primarily in New York City.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday that the ring rented to people who used the plates to evade law enforcement, parking tickets and highway tolls.

The ring allegedly used a stolen notary seal to get vehicles retitled, enabling it to get new license plates through businesses set up as dealerships or transporters.