Puerto Rico legislator seeks partner for lone flamingo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A legislator in Puerto Rico has filed a measure to find a partner for a lone pink flamingo that has drawn tourists to his district for the past eight years.

Joel Franqui Atiles told El Nuevo Dia newspaper on Wednesday that new businesses have opened in the northern coastal town of Camuy thanks to the jump in tourism. He said he wants to find a partner for the flamingo to keep attracting visitors and ensure that the bird remains healthy and protected.

Flamingos are a rare sight in Puerto Rico, so the lone bird drew hordes of curious onlookers when it first appeared in Camuy in January 2009. It has since remained in the area.