News / World

School shooter Barry Loukaitis resentenced to 189 years

FILE - This Jan. 6, 2006 file photo shows Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake, Wash., where in 1996, student gunman Barry Loukaitis killed two classmates and his algebra teacher. Two decades after the shooting, Loukaitis has spoken out for the first time, apologizing for the incident. His hand-written letter to the Grant County Superior Court was filed last week as part of a court-ordered re-sentencing in the 1996 bloodshed. (AP Photo/Amy Sinisterra, File )

FILE - This Jan. 6, 2006 file photo shows Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake, Wash., where in 1996, student gunman Barry Loukaitis killed two classmates and his algebra teacher. Two decades after the shooting, Loukaitis has spoken out for the first time, apologizing for the incident. His hand-written letter to the Grant County Superior Court was filed last week as part of a court-ordered re-sentencing in the 1996 bloodshed. (AP Photo/Amy Sinisterra, File )

SPOKANE, Wash. — School shooter Barry Loukaitis, who killed three people and wounded a fourth at a Moses Lake middle school in 1996, has been resentenced to 189 years in prison.

Loukaitis was resentenced Wednesday in Ephrata, the result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 that said people younger than 16 could not receive life sentences without parole.

The 36-year-old Loukaitis did not contest the new sentence and also waived his right to any future appeals.

Family members of the victims who died on Feb. 2, 1996, at Frontier Middle School told Grant County Superior Court Judge Michael Cooper about the pain Loukaitis' rampage caused them. Several said that having to speak about the shootings again more than 20 years later reopened old wounds.

Loukaitis apologized to his victims.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular