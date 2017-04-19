The Latest: Ann Coulter vows to speak at Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on Ann Coulter's speech at UC Berkeley being called off (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Ann Coulter is vowing to go ahead with her planned April 27 talk at UC Berkeley despite the event being called off by campus officials.

Coulter has fired off an angry stream of tweets including one in all capital letters saying, "I WILL BE SPEAKING NEXT THURSDAY."

The comments came after The AP and others reported that UC Berkeley officials called off the event citing security reasons.

___

12:40 p.m.

Ann Coulter's planned appearance at the University of California, Berkeley next week has been called off for security concerns.

UC Berkeley officials say they were unable to find "a safe and suitable" venue for the right-wing provocateur. Campus Republicans had invited her to speak on April 27.

In a letter to Berkeley College Republicans sent Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy says officials are open to rescheduling for a later date. The AP obtained a copy of the letter Wednesday.

The cancellation comes days after violent clashes between far-right and far-left protesters at a rally supporting President Donald Trump in downtown Berkeley on Saturday.