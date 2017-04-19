The Latest: Blast in Syria's Aleppo kills 6

BEIRUT — The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Syrian state TV says an explosive device has gone off in the northern city of Aleppo, killing six people and wounding others.

It did not provide further details on Wednesday's blast in the government-held Salaheddin neighbourhood . Opposition media groups, including Aleppo Today, say the explosion occurred near a mosque during the funeral of government fighter.

Aleppo was divided between government and rebel-held districts for years, but government forces managed to drive rebels from the city in December with a Russian-backed offensive. Some contested areas remain.

___

10:45 a.m.

Syria's military media says the evacuation and transfer of thousands of Syrians from four besieged areas has resumed.

The reciprocal evacuations from two pro-government villages and two opposition-held towns was disrupted by a bombing Saturday that killed more than 120 pro-government evacuees, mostly children.

The Central Military Media says 3,000 residents of the pro-government villages, Foua and Kfarya, left Wednesday in 45 buses bound for government-controlled Aleppo.

Another 11 buses carrying opposition fighters left Madaya and Zabadani, near Damascus, heading toward the northern rebel-held Idlib province.

The opposition-run Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the transfer, which it says includes 800 armed men from both sides.