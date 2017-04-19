The Latest: Charge to be refiled in faith healing death

BERNVILLE, Pa. — The Latest on a judge's decision to throw out a charge against a pastor in a faith healing death (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A district attorney in Pennsylvania plans to refile a charge against a pastor in a faith healing death.

A judge Wednesday ruled there wasn't enough evidence to support allegations that the Rev. Rowland Foster broke state law by not alerting authorities when 2-year-old Ella Foster was dying at home of pneumonia.

But prosecutors disagree and say they will bring a new charge against Foster of failing to report suspected child abuse.

Foster is pastor of a congregation that instructs members to avoid treatment by physicians and the use of pharmaceutical drugs.

Police say the girl almost certainly would have survived had she received antibiotics.

The girl was Foster's granddaughter, and he was summoned to the home when she was dying.

Her parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They haven't commented on the allegation.

___

12:45 p.m.

The leader of a Pennsylvania church that rejects modern medicine won't stand trial on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his granddaughter died of pneumonia.

A judge on Wednesday says there's not enough evidence to support allegations that 72-year-old Rev. Rowland Foster broke state law by not alerting authorities when 2-year-old Ella Foster died at home in November.

Foster is pastor of a Faith Tabernacle Congregation that instructs members to avoid treatment by physicians and the use of pharmaceutical drugs.

Police say the girl almost certainly would have survived had she been given a simple course of antibiotics.