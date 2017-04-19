The Latest: Dad: Fresno shooting suspect spoke of race war

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on a fatal shooting in downtown Fresno, California (all times local):

7:26 a.m.

The suspect in the shooting deaths of three people in Fresno told his family there was a war going on between blacks and whites in America.

Kori Ali Muhammad is in custody and is expected to be charged with four counts of murder. Three men were killed Tuesday and a 25-year-old security guard was killed last week. Muhammad is black. The victims were white.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2pPLuMr ) that Muhammad's father, Vincent Taylor, says his son believed that he was part of that ongoing racial war and that "a battle was about to take place."

Police say the three men shot in downtown Fresno happened to be ono the same block but were singled out at random. They had no known connection to each other or to Muhammad.

___

12 a.m.

Three men were having a seemingly ordinary day in downtown Fresno, California, before they were singled out at random and killed by a black gunman targeting white victims, police said.

The men happened to be on the same block, but had no known connection to each other or to the shooter, Kori Ali Muhammad, who told police he wanted to kill as many white people as he could before he was captured.