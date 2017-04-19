The Latest: House Democrats seek review of US dam safety

OROVILLE, Calif. — The Latest on the crisis at Oroville Dam (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Democrats in the U.S. House want the auditing arm of Congress to review dam safety standards following a crisis at the nation's tallest dam.

The group that includes six House members from California tells the Government Accountability Office that a changing climate raises risks for aging dams around the U.S.

The say there is a "real crisis for dam safety."

In February, a massive crack opened in the main spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California.

Then, a backup spillway started falling apart, triggering an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people.

An Associated Press review has uncovered a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during the crisis.

___

6 a.m.

An Associated Press review has uncovered a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at America's tallest dam.

In February, a massive crack opened in the main spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California.

For days, managers assured the public there was no imminent danger as they slowed releases of water to assess the damage.

Then, a backup spillway started falling apart, triggering an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people.

The AP has found the dam received an uncommon exemption from federal rules requiring it to release huge amounts of water.

And government overseers overestimated the durability of the two spillways.