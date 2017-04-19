The Latest: Jurors deliberating state police ambush case

MILFORD, Pa. — The Latest on the trial of a survivalist charged with ambushing two troopers at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Jurors are deliberating the case against a survivalist who killed a Pennsylvania state police trooper and critically wounded a second trooper in a 2014 ambush at their rural barracks.

The outcome of Eric Frein's trial is not in doubt. The defence offered no evidence or testimony and conceded the government's overwhelming case for conviction.

If the 33-year-old is convicted of first-degree murder, the defence will shift its focus to trying to persuade the jury to spare his life.

Prosecutors presented more than 500 pieces of evidence tying Frein to the attack. District Attorney Ray Tonkin says Frein was a terrorist and a cold-blooded killer who was "literally hunting humans" when he opened fire on the Blooming Grove barracks Sept. 12, 2014.

11:45 a.m.

Jurors have heard closing arguments in the trial of a survivalist charged with ambushing two troopers at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin called Eric Frein (freen) a "terrorist" who targeted police in an attempt to spark a revolution.

Tonkin is seeking the death penalty.

Frein's attorney, Michael Weinstein, conceded to the jury Wednesday that prosecutors have offered a "mountain of evidence" pointing to his client's guilt.

Cpl. Bryon Dickson II was killed and Trooper Alex Douglass was critically wounded in the 2014 attack.