The Latest: Park Service: Grand Canyon search complex

PHOENIX — The Latest on two missing hikers in the Grand Canyon (all times local):

12:02 p.m.

The National Park Service says the search for two missing hikers related to the co-founder of the Merrell Boot Co. is difficult and complex and that it is not requesting any additional resources at the time.

A spokeswoman says the park service is working closely with the family of 62-year-old Lou-Ann Merrell and 14-year-old Jackson Standefer and considering the resources their family has suggested donating.

The family announced late Tuesday night that the Merrell company would be providing climbers, rescuers and a military-grade drone to assist in the search.

Merrell, the wife of Randy Merrell, was with her husband, stepgrandson and daughter-in-law on a multi-day hike in a remote area of the Grand Canyon on Saturday when she and the boy lost footing and were swept away by water.

A relative of two hikers missing in the Grand Canyon since last weekend says the Merrell Boot Co. is donating search resources to find Lou-Ann Merrell and her 14-year-old step grandson, Jackson Standefer.

The boy's uncle, Mark McOmie, says the company is providing climbers, rescuers and a military grade drone.

The National Park Service has deployed a helicopter, drone, inflatable motor boat and about 20 search and rescue personnel.

McOmie said late Tuesday night that relatives hope Merrell and the boy will be found soon.