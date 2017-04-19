The Latest: Officer keeps job despite prosecution attempt

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on a South Carolina grand jury's decision not to indict a police officer (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

A South Carolina police department still employs an officer who shot and wounded a driver last year in a case that last week went before a grand jury but resulted in no indictment.

Records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy obtained by The Associated Press say Robert Cooper was hired by the Forest Acres Police Department in July 2010 and has worked there ever since.

Prosecutors asked a grand jury to charge Cooper with attempted murder for shooting seven times and wounding a 17-year-old who was driving away last May after the officer tried to question him. But the grand jury refused last week.

Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy has not returned a phone call and email from the AP.

In the months after the shooting, records show Cooper took nine training classes, including "De-Escalation: Surviving Verbal Conflict."

___

3:35 p.m.

A South Carolina prosecutor who failed last week to get a grand jury to charge a police officer with attempted murder in a 2016 shooting has unsuccessfully sought an indictment against an officer on a similar charge before.

A Richland County grand jury refused to indict Forest Acres police officer Robert Cooper after Solicitor Dan Johnson decided to present the case.

In 2014, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott asked Johnson to prosecute one of his deputies, Kirk Willis, for firing a shot at a car that was already a few hundred feet distant and driving away.

The grand jury refused an attempt murder indictment in that case as well.

One defence attorney estimates that indictments fail in less than 1 per cent of all South Carolina cases.

Prosecutors in the state rarely present police shootings to grand juries.

___

2 p.m.

A grand jury has refused to bring an attempted murder charge against a South Carolina police officer who stepped in front of a teen's car and then fired seven shots at the vehicle as it drove away.

Court records show Solicitor Dan Johnson sought the indictment last week. The document doesn't say why authorities thought Forest Acres police officer Robert Cooper should be charged in the 2016 shooting.

A video showed Cooper stepping in front of the car as 17-year-old Antwon Gallmon attempted to turn around and drive off in the Columbia suburb.

State police training tells officers not to step in front of a vehicle or fire after it has moved past.

Prosecutors and Forest Acres police didn't return phone calls Wednesday.