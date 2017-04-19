The Latest: Prosecutors defend use of Schock informant

PEORIA, Ill. — The Latest on developments in the corruption case against former Rep. Aaron Schock (all times local):

12 p.m.

Federal prosecutors deny that investigators crossed legal lines in their use of a confidential informant from former Republican Rep. Aaron Schock's staff to build a corruption case against him.

The former Illinois congressman's attorneys recently filed court motions accusing federal agents of violating Schock's constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure, including by having the government's informant secretly record other staffers.

In a response filed late Tuesday in a federal court in Springfield, prosecutors contend that Schock is trying to "manufacture claims of governmental misconduct" to avoid prosecution. They say agents spelled out to the informant what he or she legally could and couldn't do, including prohibiting the informant from initiating discussions about legislative matters.

Schock's lawyers have asked for more information about the government's handling of the informant.

A 2016 indictment charges Schock with mail fraud, theft of government funds and other crimes, including as he spent lavishly on travel and sports events.

___

9:50 a.m.

Federal prosecutors say former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock shouldn't get more information about a confidential informant in his corruption case.

Federal prosecutors say former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock shouldn't get more information about a confidential informant in his corruption case.

The prosecutors made the argument in a 60-page motion filed late Tuesday. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that prosecutors also say the Peoria Republican shouldn't receive any additional material from the grand jury that investigated him. Schock was indicted in 2016 after resigning from Congress.

In the filing, prosecutors accuse Schock of trying to avoid trial by engaging "in an increasingly aggressive search for some governmental misconduct claim."

Schock's attorneys last month said in filings that someone who worked for Schock secretly provided the government with information, including illegally recorded conversations with fellow staffers. They asked the judge to force prosecutors to provide more information about the informant.

___