The Latest: Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Latest on Georgia's 6th Congressional District election (all times local):
4 p.m.
A Georgia congressional election is headed to a high-stakes runoff that's shaping up as a referendum on President Donald Trump ahead of crucial midterm elections next year.
Democrat Jon Ossoff, a little-known 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory Tuesday amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. His strong showing in the conservative district, driven by eye-popping fundraising numbers from out-of-state donors, underscored Democrats' eagerness to get a win against Trump as they strive to take back House control in 2018.
Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, finished a distant second in the crowded field, qualifying for the June 20 runoff. She treated Trump gingerly throughout the campaign in a district he barely won in November, but the president called to congratulate her Wednesday morning and Handel said she hoped he'd campaign for her.
1 a.m.
Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff will meet in a runoff for a greater Atlanta congressional seat with national implications.
Ossoff harnessed opposition to President Donald Trump to lead an 18-candidate ballot in the typically conservative district. But he fell short of the majority needed to win outright.
Handel finished second as the top Republican vote-getter.
A two-month runoff campaign will test both parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
Ossoff has pitched himself as a check on Trump and an opponent to Washington gridlock. Handel is a former Georgia secretary of state and has largely avoided talking about Trump, who lagged other Republicans in the district last November.
Tom Price resigned the seat to become Trump's health secretary.