The Latest: Seattle mayor denies knowing sex-abuse accuser

SEATTLE — The Latest on the sex abuse lawsuit against Seattle mayor (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has denied knowing or having sex with a 46-year-old man who has accused the mayor of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager.

In a written statement Wednesday, Murray denied the man's claims. The mayor also said he has never paid for sex and has never had sex with a minor.

In new court filings Wednesday, the man publicly identified himself as Delvonn Heckard, from the south Seattle suburb of Kent. Heckard told The Seattle Times he decided to go public because he has nothing to hide and did nothing wrong.

Reached by telephone, Heckard declined to speak to The Associated Press.

Murray says he just learned of Heckard's name Wednesday and that "his name is not familiar to me."

At a news conference, Murray said he continues to run the city and his re-election campaign.

___

8:05 a.m.

A man who has claimed that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually molested him in the 1980s has revealed his identity.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/JJRm3Z) that the man's lawyer identified him as Delvonn Heckard, a 46-year-old from the south Seattle suburb of Kent. He was identified only by his initials in a complaint filed this month.

Murray has categorically denied the allegations and said he didn't know who "D.H." was. Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, says he and his client were mystified by that. Heckard told the newspaper he decided to go public because he has nothing to hide and did nothing wrong.

A spokesman for the mayor said he had no immediate comment.

Murray has also denied allegations that he abused two other men.

___