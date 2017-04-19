The Latest: US reverses stance on deportee's status

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the deportation of a man who supporters say could be the first person deported while enrolled in a program to shield immigrants who came to the U.S. as young children. (all times local):

11 a.m.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reversed itself on the status of a man who supporters say could be the first person deported while enrolled in a program to shield immigrants who came to the U.S. as young children.

The department said Wednesday that 23-year-old Juan Manuel Montes qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until January 2018.

A day earlier, it said his eligibility had expired in August 2015.