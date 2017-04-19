Trump pick for Commerce No. 2 withdraws, blames conflicts

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's pick for deputy commerce secretary has withdrawn from consideration.

Todd Ricketts, a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and son of TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, was unable to resolve conflict-of-interest issues in taking the No. 2 job at the department.

Ricketts says in a statement that he is "deeply honoured " that Trump nominated him for the post.

During the presidential campaign, Ricketts helped raise at least $66 million for outside groups called Future 45 and 45 Committee — a nod to Trump as the incoming 45th president.

But before helping Trump, Ricketts belonged to a super political action committee that spent more than any other trying to stop Trump from winning the Republican presidential nomination.