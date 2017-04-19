News / World

Turkish FM: Trump and Erdogan to meet in May

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of supporters a day after the referendum, at his palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, April 17, 2017. Turkey's main opposition party urged the country's electoral board Monday to cancel the results of a landmark referendum that granted sweeping new powers to Erdogan, citing what it called substantial voting irregularities. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL — Turkey's foreign minister says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet next month.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two leaders would meet in May ahead of a NATO summit. Cavusoglu says he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will finalize the date according to the two presidents' schedules.

Trump called Erdogan Monday to congratulate him on his victory in the referendum on expanding presidential powers in Turkey. The two also discussed developments in Syria and the U.S. response to a chemical attack in Idlib province in early April.

