Uganda pulls troops from mission to catch warlord Kony

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda's military says it has started pulling its forces from Central African Republic, where troops had been pursuing one of Africa's most notorious fugitives, Joseph Kony.

Ugandan army spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire said the mission to neutralize the Lord's Resistance Army "has now been successfully achieved." He said the first group of troops returned home on Wednesday.

Although Kony is still at large, Karemire says the rebel group has been decimated by defections and "is now weak and ineffective."

Uganda's move follows the United States' decision last month to pull out of the international manhunt for Kony. The U.S. Africa Command said the LRA's active membership is now less than 100.