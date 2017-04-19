UN accredits Christian Solidarity Worldwide despite protests

The Economic and Social Council has overturned a U.N. committee's decision and voted to grant accreditation to the organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide which promotes religious freedom in over 20 countries.

The 54-member council voted 28-9 with 12 abstentions on Wednesday to grant the non-governmental organization consultative status at ECOSOC. This means it has the right to attend open meetings and conferences at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council and other U.N. bodies.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide, based in Britain, has been applying for accreditation since 2009.

Its application had been deferred by committee members who asked more than 80 questions about its work over the past seven years.