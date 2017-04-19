UN chief to attend World Bank and IMF meetings in Washington

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he's heading to Washington to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The U.N. chief took office on Jan. 1. He told reporters Wednesday that he isn't planning any meetings with President Donald Trump or the administration on this trip.

But he said: "I believe that that will happen in the near future."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that on Friday Guterres will address a World Bank meeting on financing for peace, speak to its development committee at a ministerial lunch, and then meet with climate leaders from the public and private sector.