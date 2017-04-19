News / World

USVI to crack down on those who owe $430M in unpaid taxes

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — The U.S. Virgin Islands says it is cracking down on those who owe the U.S territory $430 million in unpaid taxes.

Gov. Kenneth Mapp said Wednesday that he is creating a new task force charged with recuperating at least 15 per cent of what is owed by September. He said the money owed includes property, income and hotel occupancy taxes.

Attorney General Claude Walker said people will be prosecuted with no prior warning.

The U.S. Virgin Islands is in the middle of an economic slump and faces an unemployment rate of 11 per cent .

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular