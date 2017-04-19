USVI to crack down on those who owe $430M in unpaid taxes
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — The U.S. Virgin Islands says it is cracking down on those who owe the U.S territory $430 million in unpaid taxes.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp said Wednesday that he is creating a new task force charged with recuperating at least 15
Attorney General Claude Walker said people will be prosecuted with no prior warning.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is in the middle of an economic slump and faces an unemployment rate of 11