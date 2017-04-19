Warsaw remembers ghetto uprising on 74th anniversary

WARSAW, Poland — Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and members of the country's Jewish community have taken part in observances marking the 74th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

They gathered Wednesday in the former ghetto at a monument that honours those who died in the courageous but doomed revolt against the Nazi Germans who occupied Poland during World War II.

Across the city people also pinned small yellow paper daffodils to their clothes in a symbolic gesture of remembrance.

About 750 Jews with few arms and no military training rose up on April 19, 1943, against a powerful German force that was about to send the ghetto's last survivors to death camps.