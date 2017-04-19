Yemeni officials say suspected US drone kills al-Qaida men

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say a suspected U.S. drone strike has killed four alleged al-Qaida fighters in the country's central Marib province.

The officials say the men were killed on Wednesday and have yet to be identified but the area is a known al-Qaida hotbed.

They say that a day earlier, five other suspected al-Qaida operatives were also killed in a similar drone attack in the neighbouring Shabwa province.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula is considered by Washington to be the group's most dangerous branch. It has expanded its territory in the chaos of Yemen's civil war.