Zimbabwe opposition figures team up to challenge Mugabe

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Two major opposition figures in Zimbabwe have signed a pact pledging to work toward establishing a united front to challenge President Robert Mugabe in next year's elections.

Morgan Tsvangirai, whose MDC-T party is the biggest opposition in parliament, and Joice Mujuru, a former vice-president , described the memorandum of understanding as a significant step in their efforts to form a coalition.

The memorandum of understanding signed Wednesday is a sign of the two political parties' desire to explore the possibility of working together in their bid to unseat the 93-year-old Mugabe.

Mugabe has said he will contest the election. He has been in power since the end of British colonial rule.