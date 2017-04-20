1st tropical depression of season forms far from land

MIAMI — The first tropical depression of the Atlantic season has formed far from land.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but last year two storms formed before the official start of the season.

The depression is located about halfway between Bermuda and the Azores and does not pose a threat to land. The system is expected to dissipate Thursday night or Friday.

It has winds of about 35 mph (56 kph).