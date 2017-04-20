After sex video, South Korea cracks down on gay soldiers

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A human rights group is accusing South Korea's army of hunting down and prosecuting gay servicemen after a sex video between two male soldiers appeared was posted on the internet earlier this year.

South Korea's army says it's conducting a proper criminal investigation on soldiers allegedly involved with filming and uploading the video.

But Taehoon Lim of the Military Human Rights Center for Korea says the army has embarked on a broader mission to weed out gay soldiers.