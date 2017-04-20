AP Interview: Emirates boss won't pull out from US cities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The president of Emirates says the Mideast airline remains committed to the U.S. market despite plans to slash 20 per cent of its flights in the wake of tougher U.S. security and visa measures.

Tim Clark told The Associated Press on Thursday that its cutbacks are temporary and it has no intention of pulling out of the 12 cities it currently flies to.

Emirates said Wednesday it was cutting flights to five U.S. cities and blamed the move on stiffer U.S. security measures and attempts to ban travellers from some Muslim-majority nations since President Donald Trump took office.