Arrest made in UK after 2015 threats to US-based flights

ATLANTA — Federal authorities say a person accused of making online threats against U.S.-based flights in January 2015 has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

FBI Special Agent Stephen Emmett in Atlanta said in an email Thursday that a joint investigation by the FBI and authorities in the U.K. resulted in an arrest April 13.

Emmett said that as a result of the threats made via social media, military jets escorted the planes to Atlanta's airport. A police bomb squad and the FBI searched the planes but found nothing threatening.