Authorities: Tennessee student, teacher found in California
NASHVILLE — Authorities say a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher last month has been found safe in California and the teacher has been arrested.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday that teacher Tad Cummins had been taken into custody. The agency said it would provide more details in a press conference later.
Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from her home near Columbia on March 13. Columbia is about 45 miles (70
Court papers filed recently in the girl's disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.
