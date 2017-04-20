Brazil president says country not a banana republic
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Michel Temer is telling Brazilian diplomats they need to convince foreigners that their country is not a banana republic-like nation.
His comments were made Thursday as his predecessor and ally-turned-enemy Dilma Rousseff travels around the United States to denounce her removal as a coup.
Temer was Rousseff's vice-president for more than five years and took over after she was condemned for manipulating the fiscal budget.
Brazil's Supreme Court last week opened investigations of eight members of Temer's cabinet.
A poll published this week showed that Temer's popularity is in the single digits, just like Rousseff's when she ousted a year ago.
Most Popular
-
Why one Montreal chef thinks Toronto has the best food scene in Canada
-
Police interview man in alleged sexual assault at Halifax-area store
-
'Don’t point the finger to Canada': Manitoba dairy farmers tell Trump to give his head a shake
-
Undercover Calgary police officer hit accused killer's car to develop relationship