Brazil president says country not a banana republic

RIO DE JANEIRO — President Michel Temer is telling Brazilian diplomats they need to convince foreigners that their country is not a banana republic-like nation.

His comments were made Thursday as his predecessor and ally-turned-enemy Dilma Rousseff travels around the United States to denounce her removal as a coup.

Temer was Rousseff's vice-president for more than five years and took over after she was condemned for manipulating the fiscal budget.

Brazil's Supreme Court last week opened investigations of eight members of Temer's cabinet.