Chilly justice: Man ticketed for warming up car loses case

ROSEVILLE, Mich. — Warming up your car in the driveway might be a Michigan winter tradition, but a judge says it's not legal in a Detroit suburb if no one's behind the wheel.

Nick Taylor challenged a $125 ticket in court Thursday and lost. His lawyer, Nicholas Somberg, says a Roseville ordinance against unattended running vehicles shouldn't apply to driveways.

But Judge Marco Santia says the law is in the public interest.

Taylor got attention in January when he posted a photo of the ticket on Facebook. The post was shared more than 6,000 times and garnered more than 5,000 comments.