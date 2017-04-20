DC pizza shop owner: 'Pizzagate' brought community together
WASHINGTON — The owner of the Washington pizzeria at the
In an opinion piece in The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2oT9ijv ) on Thursday, James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong, said the conspiracy theory about Democrats running a child-sex slavery ring from the restaurant threw the lives of everyone connected with the shop into chaos.
But even after a North Carolina man investigating the
Alefantis says: "Responsibility, community, love, family, truth and ping-pong. The best ingredients still make the best pizza every time."
