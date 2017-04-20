Defence chief on Philippine-occupied island in disputed seas
A
A
Share via Email
PAG-ASA, Philippines — The Philippine
The trip led by
Beijing claims virtually the entire South China Sea and has aggressively tried to fortify its claims to the consternation of rivals. It has cemented its foothold with seven artificial islands now feared to have surface-to-air missiles.
President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped his plan to fly to Pag-asa, also known internationally as Thitu, to raise his country's flag on June 12, Philippine Independence day.