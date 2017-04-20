Document: Florida man accused of plot to kill federal judge

TAMPA, Fla. — Federal authorities say a jail inmate who supports the Islamic State group is accused of plotting to kill an 80-year-old federal judge in Florida.

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted 39-year-old Jason Jerome Springer on a charge of threatening to assault or kill U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2oqrMa2 ) reports Springer was awaiting trial on a gun violation when he told other inmates he wanted to kill Kovachevich, and would do so if released.

Court documents say Springer mentioned flying an "explosive-packed drone" into her office and tried to learn her home address.

An inquiry began in February when an inmate reported Springer had prayed for Kovachevich's death.

Prosecutors say social media postings indicate he's sympathetic to the terrorist group.

An attorney for Springer isn't listed.

___