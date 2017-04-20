Ex-FBI agent gets jail time for Michigan gym shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge ignored the terms of a plea agreement and sentenced a former FBI agent to jail for shooting at a police officer outside a Michigan fitness club.

Judge Dennis Leiber told 35-year-old Ruben Hernandez of North Las Vegas, Nevada, that anyone who shoots at a law enforcement officer is going to jail. He sentenced Hernandez Thursday to 135 days.

Hernandez pleaded no contest to felonious assault. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt, but is treated as one in sentencing. Prosecutors recommended no jail time.

In court, Hernandez apologized to Grand Rapids police.