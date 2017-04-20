EX-UKIP leader Farage says he won't run in UK election
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, Britain's best-known advocate for Brexit, says he won't run for Parliament in Britain's June 8 election.
Writing Thursday in the Daily Telegraph, Farage said it would have been "a personal vindication to get into the House of Commons" after seven failed attempts. But he said he had decided he could have more impact on Britain's EU exit by remaining as a member of the European Parliament instead.
Despite UKIP's lack of electoral success in Britain, it was instrumental in pressuring Britain's Conservative government to call a referendum on the country's European Union membership. Farage was a major player in the victorious "leave" campaign.
Farage has been a member of the European Parliament — an institution he regularly derides — since 1999.
Most Popular
-
Why one Montreal chef thinks Toronto has the best food scene in Canada
-
Police interview man in alleged sexual assault at Halifax-area store
-
'Don’t point the finger to Canada': Manitoba dairy farmers tell Trump to give his head a shake
-
Undercover Calgary police officer hit accused killer's car to develop relationship