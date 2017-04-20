Former Congressman Schock asks court to toss corruption case

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock has asked a judge to toss the corruption case against him, arguing that authorities misinterpreted the law and overreached.

Lawyers for the Illinois Republican filed the motion to dismiss the case Thursday in a Springfield federal court. Among their other arguments is that the indictment "trespasses on land the Constitution reserves for Congress."

Prosecutors have denied that investigators overstepped legal lines by recruiting a confidential informant from Schock's staff as they built their case against him.