France promises proof Assad regime behind chemical attack

PARIS — France says it will provide proof within days that Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime carried out the April 4 chemical attack in Syria that killed at least 90 people.

Speaking Wednesday evening on French TV, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said: "We will provide proof that the regime did indeed organize these strikes with chemical weapons."

He said he couldn't provide evidence now because analysis is still underway but added: "In a few days I'll be able to provide proof."

Assad has denied that he was behind the attack. Syria agreed to give up its chemical weapons arsenal in 2013.