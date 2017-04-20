France's 11 presidential hopefuls stake out positions on TV
PARIS — The 11 men and women hoping to be France's next president are appearing on national television seeking to sway voters in the nail-biting, unpredictable election campaign.
The candidates will each have 15 minutes Thursday night individually to answer questions about their stances, along with a brief conclusion at the end, in a prime-time program on France 2.
The four top candidates — centrist Emmanuel Macron, far-right Marine le Pen, conservative Francois Fillon and far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon— will be seeking to impress the 30
The French presidential race's outcome is increasingly uncertain just three days before Sunday's first-round vote. The two top vote-getters on Sunday will advance to the May 7 presidential runoff.