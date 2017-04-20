Giuliani downplays Iran sanctions case against Turkish man

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) is citing national security as he downplays a criminal case brought against a prominent Turkish businessman who is now the former New York mayor's legal client.

The businessman, Reza Zarrab, is charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

In court papers unsealed late Wednesday, Giuliani says senior U.S. and Turkey officials are receptive to resolving the case. Giuliani and former Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee) say in separate affidavits that an agreement could promote U.S. security.

The papers were filed after a Manhattan federal court judge asked questions about the role Giuliani and Mukasey are playing in Zarrab's defence .