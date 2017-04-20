Good Samaritan's killer deported to Serbia from Germany
BERLIN — Germany has deported a 22-year-old Serbian man convicted of killing a German-Turkish woman after she confronted him for harassing two young women at a McDonald's in a case that drew international attention.
Sanel M., whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, was deported Thursday after serving his sentence for killing Tugce Albayrak, the dpa news agency reported. He was convicted in 2015 of causing bodily harm resulting in death.
The defendant was born in Offenbach but had only Serbian citizenship and lost appeals against deportation.