Good Samaritan's killer deported to Serbia from Germany

BERLIN — Germany has deported a 22-year-old Serbian man convicted of killing a German-Turkish woman after she confronted him for harassing two young women at a McDonald's in a case that drew international attention.

Sanel M., whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, was deported Thursday after serving his sentence for killing Tugce Albayrak, the dpa news agency reported. He was convicted in 2015 of causing bodily harm resulting in death.

Albayrak came to the defence of two girls being harassed by M. and another man in 2014. M. hit her so hard outside the Offenbach restaurant that she fell and went into a coma. Albayrak died two weeks later on her 23rd birthday.