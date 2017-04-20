Harvard honours a famous grad - JFK - with special symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University is honouring one of its most famous graduates — John F. Kennedy — with a symposium marking the 100th anniversary of the slain president's birth.

Harvard hosts the John F. Kennedy Centennial Symposium on Thursday. Former U.S. ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy, who is Kennedy's only surviving child, is among the featured speakers.

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is also among the speakers. So is Maria Shriver, a journalist and daughter of the former president's sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.