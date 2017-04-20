Juncker to visit Britain's May next week
BRUSSELS — European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will travel to Britain with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the invitation of Prime Minister Theresa May next week.
Both sides will meet on Wednesday to assess the upcoming two years of negotiations which were triggered by Britain March 29.
The EU is fine-tuning its negotiating mandate and has said that talks can start in earnest after the June 8 snap elections that May has called.