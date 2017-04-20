Kremlin: No reason to believe gays abused in Chechnya

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin's spokesman says the Russian president has no reason to disbelieve the Chechen leader's assurances that reports of detentions and killings of gay men in Chechnya have no basis in fact.

Dmitry Peskov also told journalists on Thursday that investigators have found no evidence to back up reports by the respected newspaper Novaya Gazeta that police in the predominantly Muslim republic rounded up more than 100 men suspected of homosexuality and that at least three of them were killed.

Putin met late Wednesday with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who told the president not to believe the "provocative" articles.