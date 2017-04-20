Leftist party activist killed in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY — The leader of Mexico's leftist Democratic Revolution Party in the southern state of Guerrero has been shot to death by unidentified assailants.

The state prosecutors' office said Thursday that Demetrio Saldivar was killed late Wednesday in the state capital, Chilpancingo.

The office said a witness saw two men blocking Saldivar with a car before they shot and killed him and then fled.

Saldivar was general secretary of the party known as the PRD in Guerrero. Local media reported he had previously occupied a post in the state government.