Man cleared as suspect in officer's shooting considers suing
COSHOCTON, Ohio — An Ohio man says being identified as a suspect in a police officer's shooting caused turmoil for his family, even though he was quickly cleared and investigators concluded the officer tried to kill himself and fabricated a
A statewide alert named Chaz Gillilan as a suspect in what was reported as an April 11 traffic-stop shooting in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles (161
The Coshocton (kuh-SHAHK'-tuhn) man says people now look at him suspiciously, and even his mother questioned his innocence. Gillilan has a lengthy criminal record but says he wouldn't shoot an officer.
He says he's considering a lawsuit against police.
