No changes; George HW Bush still in Houston hospital

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston since last Friday, Aprul 14, 2017, with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year. Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Tuesday, April 18, 2017, doctors determined he had a mild case of pneumonia which has been treated and resolved. McGrath said the former president "is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength."

HOUSTON — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the nation's 41st president is spending another day at a Houston hospital where he's under observation after recovering from a mild case of pneumonia.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath reports no changes Thursday for the 92-year-old Bush. On Wednesday, Bush was said to be gaining strength and in good spirits.

He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday for treatment of a persistent cough and doctors determined he had pneumonia. Physicians say the illness was treated and has been resolved.

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. He spent 16 days in the hospital in January for treatment of pneumonia. Days after his release, he participated in the coin flip at the Super Bowl in Houston.

