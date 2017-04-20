No changes; George HW Bush still in Houston hospital

HOUSTON — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the nation's 41st president is spending another day at a Houston hospital where he's under observation after recovering from a mild case of pneumonia.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath reports no changes Thursday for the 92-year-old Bush. On Wednesday, Bush was said to be gaining strength and in good spirits.

He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday for treatment of a persistent cough and doctors determined he had pneumonia. Physicians say the illness was treated and has been resolved.